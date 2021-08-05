Salma Hayek felt 'at home' watching Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger; Praises Indians for THIS quality

Mexican actress, Salma Hayek recently spoke to Vogue India and got candid about the last film she saw starring and complimented her performance. Hayek described Chopra's The White Tiger as "different," and explained why she enjoyed it. She acknowledged that streaming services take greater chances at times, but also pointed out that there isn't a single American film that is really unique. She did, however, disclose that she just watched and enjoyed an Indian film. ‘The White Tiger,' starring Priyanka Chopra.

She further told Vogue: "But how many original films have you seen coming from America that made you go, 'Oh, that's different?' Actually, there was an Indian film I really liked, with Priyanka Chopra, The White Tiger. Now that was different." Salma also discussed how working with American and non-American actors differs. "The American actors are great, but they don't have the custom of going out to dinner. They like to go to bed early, to be at the gym at six in the morning. When you're Mexican or Indian, you hang out, you finish your meal, you keep talking, and you keep talking. I felt at home," she said.

Meanwhile, Salma is currently prepping for Marvel's Eternals to be released. Eternals, which is due out later this year, also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, to name a few. Salma will also be seen co-starring Indian actor Harish Patel who will appear in a supporting role.

ALSO READ:Salma Hayek reveals she lost out on 'two big comedies' in Hollywood because of her Mexican heritage