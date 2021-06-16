Salma Hayek felt ‘intimidated’ while filming Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson & Ryan Reynolds

Salma Hayek recently got candid about filming her latest film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and confessed how she had to practise swear words before!

Actress Salma Hayek recently opened up about filming her latest movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the 54-year-old got candid about her filming experience with the duo and revealed that she had to practise delivering swear words since she would be scene partners with Jackson, who's known to tackle foul-mouthed movie dialogue.

"It's fun, but it was very intimidating at the beginning," she told host Jimmy Fallon of having expletive-filled exchanges with Jackson, 72. "I was like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver in front of the mirror practising my 'mother-,' " she added, gesturing in place of saying the full curse word, "because I had to say it in front of him a lot of times and it's quite intimidating."

Fallon also asked whether all the swearing "rubbed off on the real Salma Hayek," to which the star answered, "Completely." "I have to be very careful, because I still have a little bit of [my character] Sonia that comes out here and there," she explained, adding of her 13-year-old child Valentina, "My daughter, one time I was- she just went 'Mom!' and I went, 'Oh, it was not me. It was Sonia.' Now I use it every time I say something I shouldn't say."

Jackson previously explained how saying swear words helped him cope with a childhood stutter, years before delivering well-timed cusses would make him famous on the big screen. He said on The Howard Stern Show back in 2016 that he was bullied "to the point that I stopped speaking for almost a year in school."

Credits :The Tonight Show via Youtube

