Salma Hayek focusses on Goddess Lakshmi when she wants to connect with her inner beauty; Shares post

10833 reads Mumbai
Hollywood star Salma Hayek has shared a picture of Goddess Lakshmi on her social media handle. The actress has mentioned in her post that whenever she wants to connect with her inner beauty she seeks the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Along with the picture of the goddess, Salma has also shared a small note explaining what Lakshmi means to her. She said that the image of Lakshmi makes her joyful and that she even meditates while focusing on the goddess. 

Her caption read as, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

Take a look at Salma Hayek's latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty. Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi, quien en el hinduismo representa la riqueza, la fortuna, el amor, la belleza, Māyā (que literalmente significa "ilusión" o "magia"), alegría y prosperidad. De alguna manera su imagen me trae alegria, y piensa que la alegría es la puerta más directa para tu belleza interior. #innerbeauty #hinduism #lakshmi #meditation

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

However, the actor wrote in Spanish in the follow-up comment: “I also only have one God, but I believe in the beauty of all good intentions - and thanks for the blessings.” Her post has been liked by many. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote, “Amazing” in the comment box while one of the Indian fans of Salma wrote, “Thank you for your love on Hinduism.”

Last year, actor Will Smith had shared several images of himself, performing the Ganga aarti in Haridwar. In the caption, he wrote, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

On the work front, Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel’s Eternals. The gorgeous actress plays Ajak, who is known as the spiritual and wise leader of the Eternals.

Also Read: The Eternals: Salma Hayek REVEALS she will lead the superhero squad in the multi starrer Marvel film

Credits :Salma Hayek Instagram

