Salma Hayek gets candid about her ‘incredible’ experience working with Lady Gaga on the sets of House of Gucci

Salma Hayek recently opened up about working with Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Salma Hayek recently got candid about working in the highly-anticipated film House of Gucci and opened up on her experience working with pop icon and actress Lady Gaga. In a chat with Variety, Hayek, 54, who essayed the role of a clairvoyant in House of Gucci alongside co-star Gaga‘s Patrizia Reggiani, recalled: “We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia…her accent was perfect,” she said. “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

“She is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent. Of course, she has an amazing ear,” she continued to gush about Gaga. “She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commits to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

Later on, in the same interview, Salma also opened up on how she coped with COVID aftermath while shooting the film. “It was not a lot of time. It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired,” she admitted. The actress also added that she still hasn’t fully regained the energy she once had after battling the virus.

