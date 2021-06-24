Salma Hayek gets real about menopause; Recalls the ‘terrifying’ early symptoms

Salma Hayek recently got candid about her struggle with menopause, early symptoms and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Salma Hayek recently got real about menopause. The 54-year-old actress appeared on Red Table Talk and discussed ageing, motherhood and her career in Hollywood. Revealing her shock about the early stages and symptoms of her menopause, the actress revealed that the doctor’s questions were “terrifying.” “They were asking me things like, ‘Are your ears growing and there’s hair growing out of them? Are you growing a moustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?’ And then they ask you, ‘Is your vagina dry?’”

However, there was one unexpected symptom that she experienced that her doctors didn’t bring up with her. “The boobs grow a lot,” Salma said. “For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don’t go back down, and then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women where it happened in every, single step!”

The actress also added that people thought she had undergone plastic surgery due to the changes to her body. “A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don’t blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body,” she said. “But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this.”

Salma also brought up the mood swings and hot flashes she’s experienced as she’s gotten older. “I have gone through those periods, I still kind of am, but you got to notice those moments and take a deep breath and kind of say, ‘Okay, it’ll pass. You got to hold it together,’ ” she said. “And the hot flashes aren’t fun.” “There are no expiration dates for women. That has to go,” she continued. “Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”

Also Read: Salma Hayek reveals she lost out on 'two big comedies' in Hollywood because of her Mexican heritage

Share your comment ×