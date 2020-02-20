Salma Hayek gives the sassiest response on being trolled for getting too much Botox; Check Out

Salma Hayek was trolled for having too much Botox and she had the perfect response. Read on to know what she had to say.

Salma Hayek is pretty active on social media and regularly updates her Instagram feed from time to time. While a lot of people flood her comment section every time she shares a post, she rarely pays attention to trolls and haters but when a social media user accused her of having too much Botox, she did not let it go. Commenting on one of her recent Insta post a user stated that the actress had “too much Botox” and that it is “not needed.”

Shortly after the user commented on the selfie she posted on February 18, Salma rejected the accusation and clarified that she does not have Botox. But that’s not all. She further hit the troll with the classiest and sassiest response ever! The 53-year-old actress said that even though she does not have Botox, she thinks it’s time for her to get it. “I don't have Botox. But that you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time,” she said.

During an interview with ET last year, the actress revealed that she wasn’t against Botox and was planning even planning on going for it for her character as beauty mogul Claire Luna in Like a Boss. However, she had to drop the idea after she had another movie in the pipeline for which she had to feature without makeup and the Botox would have created a problem for that. She further mentioned that while she was initially disappointed about not getting the procedure done, she believes it was for the best because she would have gotten addicted to it.

