Salma Hayek had ‘phobia of marriage’, did not know she was getting married to husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Talking to Glamour magazine, Salma Hayek opened up about her courtroom wedding with Pinault for the first time. The actress shared that she was unaware of the fact that she was getting married that day. She termed the incident an ‘intervention’ by her parents and her brother, and claimed that they all ganged up on her and took her to the court. “I had a phobia of the marriage thing,” she said. She also explained why she got married in the court. “The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents’ house. My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice,” Salma Hayek said.

Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance Salma Hayek will be soon seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance which also features Channing Tatum in the lead role. Apart from them, the movie also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev, among others. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film is set to release in theatres on February 10, 2023. Salma revealed that she bonded with her Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum because of the fact that both of them got a ‘big bump’ in their careers because of doing a strip dance in movies. “So in that way, (Channing and I] were kindred spirits. I’m like, ‘Hey bro, I get you,’” she said.

