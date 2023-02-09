Salma Hayek leaves Kelly Clarkson in splits as she recounts why she married Francois-Henri Pinault 4 times

Salma Hayek revealed the hilarious reason she got married to husband Francois-Henri Pinault not once, not twice, but a total of four times! We dare you to make a guess! Salma Hayek will soon be seen in the much-anticipated movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. Ahead of the theatrical release on February 10, the actress is busy promoting her film, attending talk shows, and giving interviews. Speaking of which, Salma also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she spilled some rather interesting details about her marriage with husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Read on to find out.

Salma Hayek tells Kelly Clarkson why she married her husband 4 times Salma Hayek reveals that she was engaged for a long time, however, she would always ‘chicken out’ before marriage. She said that she had a ‘phobia for marriage’. The Frida actress then shared that finally, her now husband Francois-Henri Pinault flew her parents down, who took her to the court to get married on Valentine’s Day – as an intervention. This left Clarkson in splits. Salma Hayek then shared that once she had her courtroom wedding, she began to warm up to the idea of marriage, and so they got married a second time and even had a huge party. However, this time around, she did not like the wedding cake.