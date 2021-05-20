Salma Hayek opens up about her ‘fatal’ COVID battle; Reveals she still hasn’t fully regained her strength

Salma Hayek recently opened up about her COVID diagnosis and how she battled the virus. Scroll down to see what she said.

Salma Hayek recently opened up about her COVID 19 recovery. In an interview with Variety, the 54-year-old actress described her diagnosis as near-fatal. During the chat, the actress broke her silence on her recovery and revealed that while she kept quiet about it at the time, it was incredibly serious. Salma revealed that she was diagnosed in the early days of the pandemic. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home,’” she said.

She also spent about seven weeks in isolation in a room of the house she shares with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. She was even put on oxygen, and says she hasn’t fully regained the energy she once had after battling the virus.

She did manage to arrive on the set of House of Gucci to film scenes recently. “It was not a lot of time. It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired,” she admitted.

Later on in the interview, the actress also recalled how she lost out on two American comedies due to her Mexican heritage. Salma revealed that she was auditioning for the lead role in "two big comedies". However, she did not make the final casting cut because she is Mexican. She said, "Afterwards the directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it. But at the time, they knew the studios wouldn’t have gone for a Mexican as the lead." The Desperado actress also revealed that not just her heritage, but she also faced discrimination as a female in Hollywood.

Also Read: Salma Hayek reveals she lost out on 'two big comedies' in Hollywood because of her Mexican heritage

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×