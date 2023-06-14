Salma Hayek opens up about her role in Black Mirror Season 6; Says she was 'shocked' by the script

Salma Hayek joined the cast of the Netflix series Black Mirror for one episode. The dystopian anthology drama, which is currently in its sixth season, features Salma in an episode titled ‘Joan is Afraid.’ Hayek surprisingly plays herself in the episode. The actress opened up to her fans about what it was like to be a part of the series while revealing that she was afraid of playing herself in the episode.

Salma Hayek says she feared playing herself in Black Mirror

Salma Hayek mentioned how it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to get to play herself in the episode of Black Mirror she appears in. The episode that the actress appears in shows the story of a real woman called Joan, who Annie Murphy plays. Joan realizes that her life has been turned into a show, and Salma Hayek plays her character in the series. Salma spoke about how it was an “opportunity to play an interpretation of myself.”

In a conversation with Radio Times, Salma explained, “I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating.” She added, “It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that.” She spoke about being “shocked” by a lot of scenes from the script.

Salma Hayek says she has to come to terms with scenes

The actress even questioned if she wanted to appear in the TV show as she explained, “There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’’

Along with Salma, a few other well-known actors, including Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, and Rob Delaney, appear in the episode. The new season of the series also includes Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

In an interview with The Independent, Josh Harnett spoke about the role he took up in Black Mirror. The actor mentioned that the series gives the audience a “heavy dose of dystopia” but also manages to add “levity” to it. He mentions that the show has an overall dark theme but manages to be really funny at the same time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Mirror season 6: New episode titles hint at a frightening adventure; Here's what to expect