Salma Hayek paints her face with rainbow colours to show unity and pays respect to the healthcare staff

The Eternals actress Salma Hayek painted her face with rainbow colours as a sign of unity and hope amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

Salma Hayek painted her face with rainbow colours and shared a picture of herself on Instagram as a sign of unity and hope amidst the Coronavirus crisis and paid respect to the healthcare staff and other frontline members working day and night to combat the virus. Many people across the globe have been painting their faces for the same reason and Salma Hayek too has decided to stand with them in solidarity. She also made an announcement about The First 1000 Days providing a month's meals to families in need for each rainbow tag.

The 53-year-old took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared a picture of herself with her face painted in rainbow colours. "I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance," she wrote. Salma Hayek also revealed that she is tagging people in her post as a part of the initiative which is associated with Feeding America.

"For each tagged rainbow @yumi will donate a month’s worth of meals to @FeedingAmerica to help support families in need," her post read. She also wrote about a book for children titled 'Rainbows in Windows' which is made available for free at The First 1000 Days. "Rainbows in Windows is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis and is illustrated by @karo_oh - it follows the story of a young boy named Amos sheltering at home with his mother. Available for free @yumi," she wrote.

