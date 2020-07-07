Salma Hayek recalls 20 year old late actor Cameron Boyce on his 1st death anniversary: Remembering all the joy

Friends and co-stars mourn the loss of the 20-year-old Cameron Boyce on his 1st death anniversary after his untimely death by a fatal seizure. Scroll down for details.

It's been one year since Cameron Boyce's untimely death, and his friends, family and co-stars are honouring his memory. Salma Hayek, Sofia Carson and many others took to social media on Monday to pay tribute. Boyce died suddenly in his sleep in July 2019, at the age of 20, after suffering a fatal seizure amid his ongoing struggle with epilepsy. His passing left an emptiness in the hearts of many of his family, fans and co-stars. Many of whom took to social media to express grief over the untimely death of the Boyce.

Salma Hayek, shared a photo of herself and a young Boyce hugging on the set of Grown Ups, while bundled up against the cold. "Remembering all the joy Cameron Boyce gifted us," the actress captioned the sweet snapshot. While Dove Cameron, Boyce's longtime friend and Descendants co-star, shared a trio of heartfelt snapshots to Instagram, alongside a message about the loss she feels at Boyce's absence. "One year without your light," Cameron wrote alongside photos of the pair sharing a hug on set, laughing together and holding hands. "Something cosmic broke the day you left, something seemingly so impossible, so unjust, so unnatural. The universe cannot repair the gap in her weaving. You were huge. I will love you forever, just like this," she added.

While Dove Cameron, Boyce's longtime friend and Descendants co-star, shared a trio of heartfelt snapshots to Instagram, alongside a message about the loss she feels at Boyce's absence. "One year without your light," Cameron wrote alongside photos of the pair sharing a hug on set, laughing together and holding hands. "Something cosmic broke the day you left, something seemingly so impossible, so unjust, so unnatural. The universe cannot repair the gap in her weaving. you were huge," she added. "I will love you forever, just like this."

Fellow Descendants star Sofia Carson shared two tribute posts, including a home video montage of moments with Boyce and a photo celebrating his life. "To our angel, It’s been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more," Carson shared. "Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you. And I will love you. Forever."

ALSO READ Disney star Cameron Boyce passes away at 20 after a seizure

Share your comment ×