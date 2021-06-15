Salma Hayek RECALLS Harry Styles' bizarre encounter with her pet owl Kering

Salma Hayek in her recent appearance on the Ellen Show shared the story of her pet owl Kering's awkward meet with the celebrity.

Salma Hayek during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show revealed an interesting story about her pet owl, Kering. The actress who had made a virtual appearance on the show also introduced her pet to Ellen during the interview. Meeting DeGeneres though wasn't the pet owl's biggest star encounter, given that Hayek recalled the time her owl had a bizarre meeting with One Direction member and singer Harry Styles.

Recalling the incident on the show, Hayel stated that Harry was super excited to meet Kering although when they actually met, it wasn't a merry encounter. Retelling the story of their meet, Hayek said, "He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head. The minute he least expected it, it came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head."

Hayek then went on to reveal how Styles reacted to the incident and stated that the singer was gracious enough to not get offended. "He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening", she said.

The actress further revealed how close she is to her owl and in fact admitted to sharing the bed with Kering when her husband, François-Henri Pinault is out of town. Revealing what having an owl sleep beside you can entail, the actress told Ellen, "In the middle of the night she [Kerring] lands on my head, it’s a little bit jarring but I’m kind of used to it."

Although Hayek admitted that her husband doesn't share a similar closeness to the pet and isn't comfortable having the owl sleep in the bedroom. Sharing Pinault's feelings about it, she said, "He’s not going to sleep with an owl in the room."

ALSO READ: Jason Sudeikis 'heartbroken' over ex Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' blossoming relationship?

Share your comment ×