Salma Hayek recalls how she got rid of almost 20 spirits that haunted her house

The Eternals star Salma Hayek recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and during her chat, opened up about her experience with a haunted house! The actress, 55, recalled the time when she had just moved into a house that seemingly had pre-existing guests. The actress also joked about her knack for scaring friends and family, in exchange Ellen, 63, opened up about her own tales of pranks she’s pulled on her loved ones.

Recalling the ghost stories, Hayek told DeGeneres that now her residence has reduced its supernatural presence but it still exists. When Ellen asked how she is sure there are ghosts in the house, Hayek noted that while she had not seen them, her family had experienced paranormal phenomena. “I didn't see these, but somebody, like, didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you wouldn't go to the third floor, lights go on and off or the doors and the windows opened and closed,” she said. Hayek then jokingly mentioned,”I think he was drunk.”

The Frida star then took matters into her own hands and sought after someone who can get rid of the seeming spirits from her house. “I said, look, I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might, psychologically think it's over. But I made sure no chicken legs, no chicken heads; don't bring some dead animal in my house.”

While the ghost hunter was meant to calm the nerves of her family and staff, it only grew “worse because he found like twenty [ghosts].” The medium Hayek called was eventually able to free the house fo spirits so the actress and Ellen had a good laugh about it.

