Salma Hayek reveals about her interaction with Eminem at 2020 Oscars: He looked terrified of me

During a recent interview, Eminem gushed about attending this year’s Academy Awards to deliver performance and he specifically mentioned that the highlight of his night was when he got to hug Salma Hayek. Well, while Eminem was clearly excited about the interaction, Hayek recently gave a back story to that hug and revealed that she completely embarrassed herself in front of the singer. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress detailed her interaction with Eminem alongside a picture of the moment the two met backstage.

Hayek revealed that she was so shocked to see Eminem that she accidentally spilled water on him and then awkwardly hugged him saying she was a huge fan. “In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” she wrote. Hayek further mentioned that the 47-year-old rapper looked terrified of her as she made a fool of herself in front of him.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him,” she added. Hayek also posted a screenshot of Eminem’s interview to Rolling Stone where he mentioned that he got to hug her and wrote, “Eminem you’re the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio.” She posted the caption alongside two pictures from their interaction backstage where the two look absolutely shocked.

