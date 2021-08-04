Salma Hayek REVEALS the 'really cool' thing about playing Ajak in Marvel's Eternals

Eternals is one of the most anticipated Marvel films. The film's teaser promised an exciting next phase for the studios. Among the stellar cast of the film is also actress Salma Hayek and in a recent interview with Vogue India, Hayek revealed how being ageless was the coolest thing about her non-human character Ajak.

Considering the massive reach of Marvel films, most Hollywood stars hope to bag a role in the MCU, and revealing her reaction about being approached for a role on the film, Hayek quipped, "When they called me, I thought they were going to say, ‘Okay you are gonna be in a Marvel movie. You play the grandma!’ Then I find out I am a superhero, and Chloé [the director] tells me that I'm the leader."

Calling her Marvel role "really cool", Hayek then mentioned how happy she was to learn that her age wasn't a consideration for her role and recalled asking,"'Is it because I'm older?' But no, there's no age. Ajak is not human, so that was really cool."

Hayek in the same interview with Vogue also mentioned how difficult it was for her to keep her MCU casting a secret, especially on the sets of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard where her co-stars, Samuel L Jackson, and Ryan Reynolds would often indulge in "Marvel talk." Talking about hiding it from them, the 54-year-old actress said, "I couldn't say anything! I couldn't be one of the guys in the conversation!"

Recently, another co-star of Hayek, Kit Harington also opened up about his experience of working on the film and mentioned how Marvel was doing something "really different" with the film. Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan in lead roles. The film is slated for an October release.

