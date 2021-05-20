Salma Hayek reveals she lost out on 'two big comedies' in Hollywood because of her Mexican heritage

In a recent interview with Variety, Salma Hayek recalled how she was dropped out of two big projects due to her Mexican heritage. Read details below.

Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel Studios' The Eternals but the road to glory in Hollywood hasn't been an easy one. In a recent interview with Variety, the 54-year-old actress recalled how she was dropped out of two big projects due to her heritage. Salma revealed that she was auditioning for the lead role in "two big comedies". However, she was did not make the final casting cut because she is Mexican.

She said, "Afterwards the directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it. But at the time, they knew the studios wouldn’t have gone for a Mexican as the lead." The Desperado actress also revealed that not just her heritage, but she also faced discrimination as a female in Hollywood.

"If you are a woman and you are in a movie that is very successful and they say you are their favorite character, they will still give all credits of the box office to the guy. They don’t count who you’re bringing into the theaters," Salma said.

She elaborated, "In my case, I was already a very big star in my country. I was bringing the Latino market into the theaters. I know some of the studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time." The actress also spoke about her difficult battled with Covid-19 during the interview.

