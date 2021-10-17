Salma Hayek REVEALS why her Eternals co star Angelina Jolie smashed her face into a cake

On Salma Hayek’s birthday last month, her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie tried to smash her face into a cake and now the Mexican actress is explaining what happened in the viral video! Hayek and Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about what actually went down on her birthday. “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year. I had to work all day.’ Twenty-five people that I told them there is no birthday party showed up anyway,” she explained.

But apparently, her friends, including Angelina, “felt sorry for my loneliness” and just “showed up” at her house. Salma then shared the Mexican tradition of Mordida: “After you blow the candles, you have to—mordida means ‘a bite’—you have to bite the cake with your mouth without your hands holding or anything. And then there’s always one that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake. We told [Angelina] that I was going to bite and that the tradition was this and she says, ‘No, no. Oh no, I cannot do that.’” she shared. Fortunately, “She got over the nose.”

As for the Eternals, latest news on the film was that the film may use BTS’ song Friends in the film. Apart from Angelina and Salma, Marvel's Eternals also stars Richard Madden. The news of BTS’ song making it in the official soundtrack is not confirmed yet but as per AllKPop, the information came from a Disney document that hasn't been disclosed to the public yet.

