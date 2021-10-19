Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and more dazzle at Eternals premiere in LA; SEE PICS

Marvel's Eternals is all set to hit the screens in November but ahead of the same, the film recently enjoyed a star-studded premiere event in Los Angeles on October 18. The lead cast including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and more were seen in attendance as they put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet.

While Salma Hayek stole the show in a gorgeous black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, Gemma Chan added a bit of drama on the red carpet as she wore a feathery white gown for the event. Among the men, Richard Madden looked sharp in his velvet suit whereas Kumail Nanjiani went traditional as she chose to go for a purple-and-gold sherwani for the event.

Kit Harington also looked dapper as chose to go for a simple but elegant look consisting of a striped suit for the event. Also seen attending the premiere were the film's other stars including Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff.

Check out photos from the event here:

Eternals' trailers and promos have shown that the film sets itself apart from the rest of the MCU in many ways. The film seems to combine the grandeur and history of MCU superheroes in the most creative way and hence fans can't wait to witness it in theatres soon. Eternals is slated for November 5, 2021, after facing several delays due to the pandemic. The Chloe Zhao directorial is being considered as the film that truly begins the new phase of Marvel.

