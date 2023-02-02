Salma Hayek says Channing Tatum ‘nearly killed’ her during a lap dance in Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Magic Mike’s Last Dance starring Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum will release in theatres on the 10th of February. Find out how Tatum ‘nearly killed’ Hayek.
Salma Hayek has opened up about a particularly dangerous moment while filming a lap dance with Channing Tatum in their much-anticipated upcoming movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance. She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she recalled the moment when Tatum ‘nearly killed’ the Mexican-American actress while they were practicing an intense lap dance. Read on to find out what happened.
Salma Hayek on Channing Tatum ‘nearly killing’ her
Recalling the critical moment, as reported by Deadline, Salma Hayek told Jimmy and the audience, “You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hitting my head.”
Continuing further, she revealed that Channing Tatum held onto her pants and that made her ‘really concerned’ as she could not remember if the actress had any underwear on or not at that moment. “So, instead of putting my hands up to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I'm like, ‘No, no, no, no,’ she said.”
Salma Hayeh then revealed that everybody on set came to the scene and took her away from Tatum. She said that she then asked her co-star, “What's wrong with you?” who then replied, “What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!”
More on Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Last year, Channing Tatum revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he almost turned down his role in Magic Mike 3 owing to the abnormal degree of fitness necessary. Tatum said that he didn't want to shoot a third Magic Mike movie because it's difficult to look the same as he did in the previous two. The series demanded that he be in peak form and a degree of leanness that isn't natural and necessitates him starving himself.
Magic Mike's Last Dance also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev, among others. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film is set to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.
