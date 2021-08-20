Salma Hayek says she ALMOST turned down her The Eternals role; Jokes about not wanting to play ‘grandmother’

Salma Hayek recently opened up and shared the hilarious story behind her casting in Marvel’s upcoming film-- The Eternals. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, the actress admitted that she almost turned down the role when she assumed that MCU wanted her to play an older, grandma-type supporting role.

“Forget it,” Salma recalled saying. She said, "God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.’ I’m used to being [told] I’m going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, ‘OK! Let’s have the meeting!’”

However, Salma was pleasantly surprised after she heard about her role. For the unversed, Hayek essays the powerful role of Ajak, one of the most important members of The Eternals and a character originally intended for a man.

In other news, earlier today, MCU released the first trailer of the highly-anticipated film. The clip takes fans into a new phase of MCU and introduces us to immortal heroes who come together to save humanity with their cosmic powers. The trailer also touches upon the big question about where these heroes were when Thanos wiped off half the population from the earth. From an epic opening line of "Hello" from Angelina Jolie's warrior character of Thena to some iconic fight sequences, the new trailer gives a glimpse of director Chloe Zhao's genius creativity and vision to truly make it an epic saga. Marvel’s The Eternals will hit theaters on November 5.

