Salma Hayek shares she was ‘repressed’ by Harvey Weinstein; Recalls asking ‘How come I didn’t have courage?’

Salma Hayek recently opened up about Harvey Weinstein, life in the spotlight and her marriage in a rare interview. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Salma Hayek recently spoke to InStyle and opened up about the entertainment industry and life in the limelight. During her chat, the 54-year-old actress also spoke about the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. She said: “Some people got raped. It makes you wonder if you had said something [back then], would it have been different? How come I didn’t have the courage? But I dealt with it to the best of my ability at the time…for me Frida was a political statement, a social statement, a feminist statement. It was my way of screaming. And Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win.”

While discussing ageing in Hollywood, Hayek said: “[Given] how much mileage I put on my body, and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation.”

Salma who’s married to the CEO of Kering group--François-Henri Pinault, also opened up on her relationship with Pinault. “We understand each other really well. One friend said, ‘I cannot believe that out of all of us, the one who cares the least about fashion is the one who landed that guy!’ So I told my husband this. He laughed and said, ‘That’s why you landed me.’”

