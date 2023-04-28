Salma Hayek wishes Channing Tatum on his birthday with a picture of him in his 'underwear'

The ‘House of Gucci’ star, Salma Hayek, took to Instagram to share a revealing photo of her former co-star and friend Channing Tatum on the occasion of his birthday. In the playful picture, the ‘Bullet Train’ actor was wearing nothing but underwear and he along with Hayek could be seen flexing their muscles while posing in a dressing room. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Those of us who didn’t work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike.”

This is not the first time Salma has wished her 43-year-old friend Channing a happy birthday. Last year, they celebrated the day by dancing together. She captioned the post as “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.

Here’s how fans reacted to the birthday post:

As soon as Salma shared the picture of the Hollywood hunk on her Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. One person commented, “I’m not proud of the amount of zooming I just did”, while another person wrote, “He’s holding his breath so hard he’s gonna pass out and hit his head.” A third user wrote, “it should’ve been me not him”. A fourth person commented, “What the hell is going on here …”

About Salma Hayek

The American actress and film producer, Salma Hayek, rose to fame for her roles in telenovela Teresa and romantic drama El Callejon de los Milagros. She has appeared in several films, including Wild Wild West, Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, and Dogma. The 53-year-old has won several accolades throughout her career, including Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding directing in Children special. Also she has received nominations for 61st Golden Globe Awards, 75th Academy Awards, 9th Screen Actors Guild Awards, 53rd British Academy Television Awards, and many more.

