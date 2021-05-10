Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan tests negative for COVID 19: With the grace of God I have fully recovered

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan declared on Instagram that she had tested positive at the beginning of April 2021 and has fully recovered now.

’s sister and Aayush Sharma’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday posted on Instagram that she has now fully recovered from COVID 19. Arpita Khan mentioned that she had tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of April 2021 though she remained asymptomatic. She followed all the guidelines and protocols that were subscribed by the medical bodies of India as well as the government including isolation and taking complete rest. After a period of over a month, now she has fully recovered ‘with the grace of god’ and is doing well.

In her post on Insta, Arpita wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since.” Many Salman and Arpita fans reacted positively in the comment section and poured out love for one of their favorite families of the film industry. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma is gearing up for another film called Antim: The Final Truth, being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar also co-starring Salman Khan playing a Sikh man.

Salman, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was due for release on last EID but got delayed due to the pandemic and will now be released digitally considering that cinemas are shut across the country. Radhe, also co-starring and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles will be releasing on an OTT platform on a pay-per-view basis on May 13.

