Saltburn: Know release date, cast, and plot of Margot Robbie and Emerald Fennell produced film

Saltburn is produced by Margot Robbie, who is currently making waves in Hollywood with her latest film, Barbie. Robbie is co-producing Saltburn with Emerald Fennell. It's all about a British upmarket mystery thriller starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell even appears in the latter as the pregnant Barbie, Midge. So, if you like Promising Young Woman and the other films Margot Robbie has produced and are looking forward to Saltburn, here is everything we know so far.

What is Saltburn all about?

Saltburn, which takes place in the mid-2000s, has been characterized as a wicked narrative of luxury and desire that examines England's aristocratic upper society in a dark and captivating drama of infatuation with a soundtrack of early 21st century pop bangers.

Specific narrative aspects have been kept under wraps since the film is billed as a mystery in which we learn things alongside the characters; therefore, it's wise not to go too deeply into the storyline. But we do know that Barry Keoghan portrays Oliver Quick, an Oxford undergraduate who, unable to form his own clique, falls in love with Felix Catton, portrayed by Jacod Elordi. Felix invites Oliver to his aristocratic family home, Saltburn, for a memorable summer with his quirky family.

Meanwhile, Fennell is well qualified to convey a narrative like this because the film is likely based on her real-life experiences. Fennell's father, British jeweler Theo Fennell, is an opulent figure in British high society, and she herself attended the most expensive private school in the UK. She even notably played Queen consort Camila Shand in Netflix's The Crown's third season.

What is the cast and release date of Saltburn?

Saltburn has been selected for the coveted opening slot of the BFI London Film Festival and will make its debut on October 4, 2023, as part of the festival's 67th edition. MGM will release the picture in the United States. However, it will only be available in limited theaters during Thanksgiving weekend, November 24. It will later be released globally over the following weekend.

Saltburn is scheduled to have a theater run late into the holiday season, right up to Christmas, as Fennell's Promising Young Woman did during the 2021 epidemic and was one of the few movies to have something resembling a successful theatrical run. However, because MGM [owned by Amazon Studios] is releasing the picture, it might be accessible on Prime Video in time for the Academy Awards.

Saltburn has an exceptional star cast, as Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi lead an amazing ensemble cast in Saltburn. Keoghan is fresh off his first Academy Award nomination for his role as the charming local dimwit Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin, and the Irish actor known for his roles in hit films like Eternals and The Batman will aim to get his second mention. Meanwhile, Elordi also has a busy year ahead of him since he will play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's highly anticipated biopic Priscilla.

