Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough in Talks for Collaboration in Kantemir Balagov’s First English Feature

Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough will be next seen in one of the highly anticipated entries. The movie in question will be directed by Kantemir Balagov and called Butterfly Jam, as per Deadline.

Interestingly, this will be the first project by the Russian filmmaker in the English language, following his 2019 outing and Cannes breakout, Beanpole.

For those intrigued by the details, the Barry Keoghan movie will be set against the backdrop of the Circassian community in New Jersey. The drama film will revolve around a teenager whose father and aunt will be shown to run a struggling diner that specializes in Circassian cuisine. Further in the story, the boy will be shown to prepare himself for professional wrestling when he is helping his family at the restaurant.

However, as per the official synopsis, when the teenager’s father’s scheme goes wrong, the boy is then left with no choice but to take on the failings of his father. The teenage boy will be then even shown to find himself confronted with violence that will eventually force him to grow up faster than usual.

Last year, it was revealed by Deadline that the production will also bring forth the talents of Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content, as well as the producer of Emilia Pérez, Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions, along with Goodfellas, which will also be looking into the sales of the movie.

For those who do not know, Kantemir Balagov’s last film was Beanpole. It was the story of two women who lived in a devastated post-WWII Leningrad. The film premiered at Cannes in Un Certain Regard in 2019. Interestingly, the aforementioned project even won Best Director in the section. This movie went on to represent Russia for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.