Sam Asghari and Britney Spears look madly in love as they pose for a stunning PIC during date night

Sam Asghari has recently shared a photo with the love of his life Britney Spears! Amid the singer's public spat with sister Jamie Lynn Spears after her memoir launch 'Things I Should Have Said', Britney has posted some strong notes against her sister and her family. This picture from Sam Asghari feels like a breath of fresh air for fans of the singer.

"The world is ours baby," Asghari penned as he embraced Spears in a side hug in the adorable photo. Britney can be seen wearing her red boots and a white dress while Asghari is dressed in a black leather jacket and jeans. The two look madly in love with each other in the stunning click. Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple. "Yessss I hope she knows we all adore her love her and will fight for her...stay happy queen," one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "She looks happy...I see that glow back!!! Take care of her!!" An Instagram user also commented, "LOVE you two!! You both look so happy!! Enjoy it all."

You can take a look at Sam Asghari's post below:

While the two have been engaged to each other since the latter half of 2021, they haven't yet updated fans about their marriage. Britney's fans have been eager to know when their favourite pop star would get married but neither Spears nor Asghari has announced anything about tying the knot. What do you think about the stunning photo of the two lovebirds? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

