Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' estranged husband ‘is still looking for his big break’ and currently unemployed

Sam Asghari is reportedly struggling to find work since his divorce from pop diva Britney Spears, according to Page Six. The actor filed for divorce from the starlet in the wake of their separation. Asghari is facing unemployment as a result of industry-wide strikes, but Spears is still active and looking ahead with a number of upcoming projects.

Impact of industry strike on Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari, a SAG-AFTRA member, is currently jobless as a result of a strike that the union has been on since it began over issues with production companies. This labor dispute has made it more difficult for Asghari to get new jobs. Notably, he finished shooting just a few weeks before the actors' strike began, for the upcoming comedy 'Grand Death Lotto,' which was directed by Paul Feig.

Sam Asghari's interrupted projects

Asghari's professional difficulties are increased by the strike's disruption. He had a small role in the Paramount+ series 'Special Ops: Lioness,' which he filmed earlier in the year. However, the show's premiere was affected by the strike, resulting in the cancellation of its red-carpet event and a lackluster streaming launch in July. This turn of events has left Asghari's professional future uncertain. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six “Sam is still looking for his big break”

Britney Spears is keeping busy with all her projects

In contrast, Britney Spears continues to forge ahead. Amid her divorce, Spears maintains a busy schedule. Her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, is on track for release on October 24, and reports suggest she is actively working on her first album since 2016. An upcoming writers' camp and collaborations with prominent artists signal her ongoing commitment to her music. Despite the upheaval in her personal life, Spears remains resilient and optimistic about her creative endeavors.

