Sam Asghari & Britney Spears joke about having a kid together; Ask fans to suggest baby names

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari have recently taken to the latter's Instagram stories to joke about having a baby together! In the videos that Asghari posted, the Toxic singer can be witnessed playing with a doll, while the couple joke about getting a baby together. Asghari also asks fans to suggest baby names.

"Exclusive! We had a baby. What should we name her?" Asghari joked, as he posted a video of Spears dancing with a baby doll. "Oh, look at that! You look just like each other," Asghari poked fun at Spears while the singer embraced the doll with kisses. The couple definitely seemed to be having a lot of fun and had a gala time with each other, while Asghari shared some clips with their fans.

In another clip, Asghari was sure enough to tease Britney. "She's talented, got that choreography down," Spears' beau said, and the singer was quick to quip from the background, "She's a natural like her mama," and the two laughed their hearts out.

Previously, Britney had deactivated her Instagram account and told her fans on Twitter that she was "taking a little break" to celebrate with the love of her life. The couple also packed their bags for a weekend trip to Palm Springs to celebrate their engagement. Spears got engaged to Asghari on September 12 and shared the news on social media with her fans by posting a picture of the duo, where Britney was seen sporting the ring!

Recently, Netflix has also released their much-awaited documentary on the singer Britney vs Spears which revolves around her conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

