Sam Asghari celebrates on one-year anniversary with Britney Spears: 'Married to the woman of my dreams'

Sam Asghari, the 29-year-old actor, marked his first wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Britney Spears, despite her recent decision to take a break from Instagram. Asghari took to his Instagram Story to share his love and gratitude for their union, posting a photo of the couple wearing their wedding rings and expressing his appreciation for his "better half."

A year of love and memories for Britney and Sam

Asghari further celebrated their special milestone by sharing a video montage that captured their wedding journey, from the planning process to their heartfelt exchange of vows. The touching video included glimpses of Spears trying on her wedding gown, arriving in a romantic horse-drawn carriage adorned with roses, and sharing tender moments with Asghari after the ceremony. Accompanied by Elvis Presley's classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," the video showcased the couple's joy and affection on their memorable day.

Instagram hiatus for Britney

While Asghari publicly expressed his love and devotion, Spears recently deleted her Instagram account without warning, leaving fans curious about her decision. Despite the hiatus, Spears had previously shared a glimpse of their empowering workout routine, surprising fans with her unconventional attire. In a now-deleted video, she showcased her unique style by wearing a lacy satin dress and high boots while exercising on a treadmill. Spears explained that she wanted to reclaim control of her life following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, expressing her enjoyment of trying new things and pushing boundaries.

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021 after a nearly five-year relationship, continue to celebrate their love and navigate the ups and downs together. As they commemorate their first wedding anniversary, their enduring bond remains a testament to their commitment and devotion. While Spears takes a break from the online world, their shared journey of love, growth, and empowerment continues to inspire fans and demonstrate the strength of their relationship.

Asghari's heartfelt posts and the intimate video montage serve as reminders of the enduring love between these two individuals, making their first anniversary even more special.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Britney Spears shares a steamy kiss with ‘incredible husband’ Sam Asghari amid marital troubles