Sam Asghari drops new shirtless workout video amid rumors of Britney Spears' past relationship with housekeeper emerge; Read INSIDE

Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are in the middle of a divorce at the moment. Amidst all that, the Toxic singer made headlines for rumors of her dating her housekeeper in the past. DailyMail reported that Spears was dating former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz. In between emerging reports of Britney dating her housekeeper, Sam Asghari took away the limelight by sharing an interesting post. This week, the actor took to Instagram to post a new video of his workout routine.

Sam Asghari's workout video

In the video shared on a Saturday, Sam Asghari can be seen sweating it out in the gym. He captioned the workout video with a simple but determined message, stating, "Focused," followed by a bicep flex emoji. Asghari's dedication to his fitness journey was evident as he demonstrated his pull-up skills and displayed his fit physique while Eminem's song Till I Collapse provided the soundtrack to his workout montage.

This fitness-oriented content comes just two days after Daily Mail reported that Britney Spears, 41, was romantically linked with Paul Richard Soliz. The news of Spears' new relationship has garnered significant attention, with various sources providing differing accounts of the status of her connection with Soliz.

Britney and Soliz 'fling' rumors

As per the exclusive piece by Daily Mail, Britney Spears had a brief romantic involvement with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, following her separation from her husband Sam Asghari. Despite initial rumors of infidelity, the report suggests that the relationship occurred after Britney's marriage had ended. The report mentioned that the singer ended the relationship upon learning of Paul's criminal history, which includes felonies for narcotics possession and firearm possession.

In addition, Britney's security team allegedly failed to conduct a proper background check when hiring Paul. "They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it,' they confirmed. 'Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him," the source told Daily Mail.

