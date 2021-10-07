Sam Asghari encouraging fiancee Britney Spears to resume music?

Britney Spears has had a whirlwind few months, after her heartbreaking plea to the judge, her father Jamie was suspended from his role as the conservator of her USD 60 million estate last week. As Britney celebrates her recent win, fans can’t help but wait and hope for the pop icon’s return to the stage. If you didn’t know, the Toxic singer previously mentioned that she wouldn't perform again until her father's removal. Britney took a hiatus from work back in 2019, when she abruptly cancelled Las Vegas show, Domination.

But now, an insider spoke to People magazine and revealed if there’s any chance of Britney returning to the stage soon. Even though her fiancé Sam Asghari "has encouraged her to think about performing again. It seems she's just not ready," the source told the tabloid.

They also added: "He is a great influence on Britney. When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused. Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself."

After her abrupt cancellation in 2019, the pop icon was checked into treatment at a wellness facility—a decision she claimed during a June court hearing was forced on her by her dad. Following a few months later in August 2019, Jamie, 69, was involved in an alleged altercation with Britney's now 16-year-old son Sean Preston and was put under a restraining order preventing him from seeing both of Britney's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

