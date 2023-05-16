Sam Asghari fiercely defends Britney Spears, slams 'disgusting' exploiters profiting off her talent

In a powerful show of support, actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari has taken to social media to defend his wife, Britney Spears, against those who have used her story for their own gain. Asghari's video, shared on his Instagram Story, comes amid rumors suggesting trouble in their marriage and ahead of an upcoming TMZ documentary shedding light on the controversial conservatorship that Spears has been under.

Addressing the issue, Asghari expressed his dismay over the way some individuals in Spears' inner circle had misrepresented her experiences, saying, "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting." He further criticized the treatment Spears had endured, stating, "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison...use her as a money-making machine...and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free...now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

Spears, 41, was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, revealing that she felt victimized by the arrangement. Since then, she has used her social media platforms to express her frustrations and address grievances with family members involved in the conservatorship, particularly her father, Jamie Spears. Asghari's passionate defense of his wife comes at a time when the couple faces speculation about the state of their marriage, although Asghari's representative clarified earlier this year that the absence of his wedding ring was due to filming commitments.

This is not the first time Asghari has shown unwavering support for Spears. In the past, he has defended her against online bullying and backlash, acknowledging the intense scrutiny she has faced throughout her life. Asghari's words echo the sentiments of many fans who believe in Spears' right to tell her own story and reclaim her autonomy.

As the upcoming TMZ documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," prepares to air on Fox, Asghari's video plea seems to be directed at those involved in the project. His impassioned defense reflects a shared desire among supporters for Spears' narrative to be respected and presented accurately.

The journey of Britney Spears continues to captivate the public's attention, sparking important conversations about autonomy, mental health, and the power dynamics within the entertainment industry. As the world watches, it remains to be seen how the next chapter of her life unfolds and whether she will finally find the freedom she has long sought.

