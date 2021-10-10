Sam Asghari GIFTS fiance Britney Spears an adorable puppy: It's gonna be trained to protect you

Britney Spears has disclosed that the newest addition to her family is a Doberman puppy, which was given to her by fiancé Sam Asghari and would serve as a security dog. Sam, 27, posted pictures and videos of the dog, whom they called Porsha, explaining that she is their new "home security."

Check out the video here:

In a clip, Britney, 39, can be heard asking: ‘Who is the new addition to the family?’, to which Sam replies: "Her name is Porsha and she’s meant to unconditionally love you and it is gonna be trained to protect you from any motherf**ker that comes around you with bad intentions." Sam wrote in the caption: ‘Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family, Porsha #doberman #homesecurity.’ He later posted a photo of Porsha asleep in his arms after a tiring day, joking: "You’re supposed to be guarding!"

However, while Britney has yet to share any pictures or videos of Porsha on her own account, she did go to Instagram to inform her fans that she was working on a ghost tale, presumably in reference to her own conservatorship. Meanwhile, Britney is now campaigning for the termination of her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008.

Her father, Jamie Spears, was recently removed as conservator by a court. As per Metro, Her next hearing is scheduled for November, when it will be decided if the order may be completely lifted after 13 years, enabling her to reclaim authority over her personal and financial choices.

