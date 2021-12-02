Sam Asghari has a special nickname for Britney Spears as they flaunt their love on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have always been a fun couple! On Britney Spears' 40th birthday, the singer expressed her love for Asghari through a series of social media posts about being able to go for a romantic vacation with him. However, Asghari took to the comment section of one of her posts and shared his nickname for her with the world.

As in one of the videos, Spears and Asghari can be seen kissing each other while flaunting their love! Britney posted the video with a 'rose' emoji as the caption. However, Asghari goofily took to the comments section and wrote, "Buttneyy," and fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple.

Take a look at Britney Spears' post:

Fans took to the comments section to speak about Britney and Sam's iconic love. "Powerful couple," one fan wrote, while another said, "perfection." In other news, Sam Asghari posted a heartfelt message for Britney Spears on her birthday which gave rise to their wedding rumours again. "Happy 1st birthday to my wife," he wrote, and fans have been speculating whether the two have already tied the knot.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world... Everyday is your birthday my queen," the rest of Asghari's post read.

In other news, Spears has recently won her conservatorship case against father Jamie Spears and she is no longer in control of a conservator.

