Sam Asghari opens up about Britney Spears' miscarriage, calls her a 'strong person'

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have had a rollercoaster journey this year. The pair were engaged after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, and their good news was followed by a pregnancy announcement. Unfortunately, Spears' pregnancy ended in miscarriage, and the 28-year-old actor is now talking out about their lives and loss.

Now, in a recent interview with GQ, Asghari went candid, detailing everything from meeting Spears on the shoot of her music video for "Slumber Party" six years ago to their present everyday life. While Asghari did not reveal much about his September 2021 proposal to Spears, he did explain how he found the right ring with the aid of his sisters and a close friend. "I figured with her taste, she wouldn't want something super big and super celebrity," he said as per PEOPLE. “So I designed a really beautiful ring," he added. "It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

When it comes to wedding arrangements, Asghari is tight-lipped, but he describes his "soon-to-be wife" as "very strong" and "very independent." Speaking on Spears' miscarriage, which they revealed in similar Instagram postings on May 14, Asghari is optimistic that he will one day become a father. "It's just part of life," he says. "But I do want to be a young father ... That's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step."

However, Asghari was at first reluctant to remark about the loss of their child, but subsequently offered one beneficial outcome of discussing the tragic incident. "We're positive about it," he explained. "It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come," Asghari said as per ET.

