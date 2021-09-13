Sam Asghari OPENS UP on his relationship with fiancé Britney Spears: 'I just want her to be happy'

For Sam Asghari, the key to maintaining his relationship with fiancée Britney Spears is simple: let her have her way! The 27-year-old actor, who announced his engagement to Spears, 39, on Sunday, talked with Men's Health about his relationship with the pop singer, explaining that making her happy is what makes him happy.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I'll do it. I'm not going to argue," Asghari told the magazine. "What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life," Sam said as per PEOPLE. Though their circumstances are unusual owing to Spears' popularity, Asghari claims that some of their favorite things to do together are more mundane, such as tennis, ping-pong, and couples yoga. "There's a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She's flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs," he said. "I'm not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it."

Interestingly, Asghari has been at Spears' side for more than four years, having met on the shooting of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party." During that time, they've survived the storm that has been the singer's 13-year conservatorship, which dad Jamie Spears sought to terminate last week following a strong push from Spears and her legal team. Meanwhile, though Asghari previously told Men's Health that he wasn't rushing into marriage with the singer because "love isn't just a piece of paper," the pair announced their engagement this weekend.

However, he is now pursuing a career in show business, having featured in programs like NCIS and Hacks; Spears has also openly advocated for his acting abilities, publicly asking for him to be placed in the Fast & Furious trilogy. In terms of happiness, Asghari announced his engagement to Spears on Monday in an Instagram Story, saying, "My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love every single one of you!"

