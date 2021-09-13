Sam Asghari pokes fun at trolls asking about a prenup with Britney Spears; Says he’ll sign an ‘iron clad’ deal

Britney Spears’ boyfriend turned fiance Sam Asghari has taken to his social media to respond to trolls in the name of fans asking about their prenuptial agreement, and whether they are signing one before marriage. Britney’s personal trailer and fiance Asghari has decided to give a befitting answer to these trolls via a hilarious Instagram story.

Taking to the social media platform, Asghari, 27, had previously announced that he is getting engaged to Britney on the weekend. The Toxic singer and her boyfriend also took to posting pictures of themselves while Britney is wearing a beautiful ring after engagement! However, talks about the prenup started when actress Octavia Spencer posted on their engagement announcement post to get their legal documents sorted before marriage.

However, Sam didn’t seem to take it well and shared a laugh or two with his and Britney’s fans as he posted a reply for everyone asking about their prenup! Taking to his Instagram stories, Sam thanked everyone who is ‘concerned’ about their prenup agreement, stating that they are planning to get an ‘iron clad prenup’ which would ensure protection of his jeep and shoe collection! Later, Asghari also added that he would be willing to take this precaution in case Britney changes her mind and decides to ‘dump’ him someday.

Earlier, the 39-year-old singer took to her social media platform to share her excitement about getting engaged with her fans. “I can’t f***g believe it,” Britney wrote, as she posted a video of herself flaunting her giant engagement ring. While this came off as a surprise for many fans, her true supporters were happy nonetheless. Congratulatory messages flooded her comment section, and her friends and fans showed their excitement about the Spears-Asghari wedding.

