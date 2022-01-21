Sam Asghari reportedly keeping things 'positive' for fiance Britney Spears amid latter's family drama

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' fiancé, is attempting to "keep things positive." In the midst of the singer's continuing feud with her family, a source tells PEOPLE that her five-year love is attempting to help her get over it. "There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy," says the source as per PEOPLE. "But Britney is still very hurt. Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her."

The source adds, "Sam likes to keep things positive. He is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate." However, Asghari, 27, posted a photo of himself on a sofa with Spears, 40, in front of a window with a nighttime view of the Los Angeles cityscape on Wednesday night. "The world is ours baby," Asghari captioned the post. Meanwhile, Asghari might play a key part in Britney Spears' family dynamics, since the singer has a public battle with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who is all ready with her new book, Things I Should Have Said, which contains insights about her relationship with Britney.

In other news, on Monday, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, wrote Jamie Lynn, 30, a cease-and-desist letter requesting that she stop sharing anecdotes about his client's life while marketing her biography. Jamie Lynn was expressing "false" and "fantastical grievances" on her book tour, according to Rosengart, and had "exploited [Britney] for monetary gain."

Meanwhile, despite her conservatorship being ended in November 2021, Britney is still embroiled in court disputes with her father, Jamie, who has demanded that she continue to pay his legal bills despite her conservatorship being canceled.

ALSO READ:Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals​​