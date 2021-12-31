Sam Asghari REVEALS he auditioned for THIS role in SATC reboot And Just Like That

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' fiance, appears to be a fan of the Sex and the City franchise as much as she is! The 27-year-old model and actor took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, a day before the release of the And Just Like That episode "Tragically Hip," to reveal that he auditioned for a role in the revival.

While the position was eventually filled by another actor, Asghari claims he auditioned for the character of Travis, the gorgeous physical therapist with whom Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be working following her hip surgery. "Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That," Asghari wrote. "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role." As per Entertainment Tonight, In March, Spears turned to Instagram to say that Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of SATC, was an inspiration to her. "These are the women that have truly inspired my life,” Britney wrote amid her conservatorship battle which she later won.

Meanwhile, Cattrall, Parker, Davis, and Nixon starred in the original Sex and the City, which aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. Cattrall, 65, reprised her role in the show's two spinoff films but not in the current revival. And Just Like That..., which premiered on December 9, reunites Parker, Nixon, and Davis in their original roles. The new series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on HBO Max.

