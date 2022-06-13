Sam Asghari says 'Best wedding I was invited to' as wife Britney Spears drops a photo with Selena Gomez

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was a star-studded one. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony as they said their I Dos in a beautiful decor that was put up at their LA home. The ceremony also saw several major names from the entertainment industry turn up to cheer for Britney on her big day and it included the likes of Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a new photo of herself and along with Selena Gomez who was seen smiling wide as she seemed to be having a conversation with the bride. Along with the photo, Spears in the caption wrote, "After dancing all night I finally sat down and realized who I was." The photo showcased Britney and Sam being surrounded by Gomez and their other friends.

Commenting on his wifey's post, Sam then left the best comment as he called it, "The best wedding I’ve ever been invited to." In one of her previous posts, Britney herself gushed about Gomez and others turning up for her wedding as she wrote "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock. Drew Barrymore, my girl crush. And, Selena Gomez, who by the way is way prettier in person if that's possible, both came."

Britney was seen sporting a gorgeous Versace gown for her wedding ceremony and the couple also shared a fairytale moment at their wedding as they clicked a sweet photo on the balcony while sharing a kiss, surrounded by gorgeous rose decorations.

