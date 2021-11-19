Sam Asghari says Britney Spears is 'doing great' post conservatorship end: We’re just enjoying

Sam Asghari has opened up on how fiancé Britney Spears has been doing post her big conservatorship win. For those unversed, Spears' conservatorship has been terminated on November 12, 2021, and the singer is not under any conservator now.

During the House of Gucci premiere, which Asghari attended without Spears, he gushed about the Gimme More singer and revealed how Britney has been doing after the conservatorship conclusion. "She's doing great, I'm great. This is the happiest time of our lives," he told Entertainment Tonight. While adding to the thought, Asghari also said that they are "enjoying" to their fullest and gushed about Britney's big win.

Asghari also said that Britney and his wedding would happen "sooner or later." He admitted that Britney has been in charge of planning the wedding and everything is "up to her." "She’s wearing the pants now!” he joked. Opening up more on the wedding, Britney's fiancé also revealed that he wants "the biggest wedding in the world!"

Later, Britney's beau reacted to life with the pop star and revealed that it has been "amazing," and it's been "heaven." For those who didn't know, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September and shared the news with the world via their social media platforms. Asghari was Spears' personal trainer and then the two of them had announced their relationship.

When Britney's conservatorship came to an end, the singer penned, "best day ever," on Instagram. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” she also penned while adding the hashtag #FreedBritney.

