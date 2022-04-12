Sam Asghari shares a post on fatherhood after Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears recently announced in her post that she's expecting her first baby with fiance Sam Asghari. The singer in her post mentioned how she has been gaining weight and said "it's growing" while talking about her baby bump. Britney in her post announcing the same said, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Later, Sam Asghari also shared a post on Instagram where he spoke about fatherhood and what it means to him. He wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Spears is already a mother to two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her past marriage to Kevin Federline. The singer had previously spoken about wanting another child during her conservatorship testimony last year where she had mentioned that she was forced to have an IUD.

Britney in her recent post also looked back on her last pregnancy and spoke about the media attention she gained during the time and added that she won't be stepping out much this time to evade paparazzi. She also reflected on her mental health during the time and said, "it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible. women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her."

