Sam Asghari steps up for wife Britney Spears amidst health speculations, calls it "inappropriate"

The pop queen, who is one of the most well-known singers in the Hollywood industry and has made a name for herself not only in Hollywood but around the world. Typically, Britney Spears has been on the internet for quite some time, where there are many posts and tweets that claim to be discussing her health, sickness, troubled personal life, and the anticipated reason for her poor health performance. Recently, her close ones suspected that the actress and singer of "Hold me closer" was struggling with an unfit mental condition and substance abuse, due to which she might become weak. "I’m afraid she’s going to die," commented one of her close ones.

This chain of statements flooded the social media with information about her illness and claimed that she might die due to her health issue, which forced Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, to step up and speak on behalf of his wife.