Sam Asghari thanks fans for their support amid Britney Spears' pregnancy loss: It's hard but we are not alone

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced they lost their "miracle baby" in a heartbreaking post. The couple announced over the weekend that they lost their baby in early pregnancy with a statement that received a heartwarming response from their fans. In a second statement, Asghari also shared a note thanking everyone for their support.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sam wrote, "We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon." Britney and Sam first announced their pregnancy last month on April 11 after returning from their Maui trip. The duo got engaged in September 2021.

Britney and Sam's engagement happened after the singer's conservatorship was terminated by the LA court after 13 years last year. Following the historic decision, Spears had maintained that she was looking forward to starting a family with Asghari with whom she has been together since 2016. The couple first met on the set of her music video Slumber Party.

After announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Britney had also shared a post showcasing her "small baby." Also, her fiance Asgari had spoken about how he was looking forward to embracing fatherhood soon and had written on his Instagram saying, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

