Sam Asghari THANKS fiancé Britney Spears for putting his acting career 'on the map' in Hollywood

Sam Asghari has recently acknowledged his fiancé Britney Spears for helping him in his acting career. While speaking to Variety at the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles, the actor revealed that Britney "helped" him a lot in his career and thanked her for doing so.

"Let's be real now, right?" Asghari said as he praised Spears for helping him in his professional endeavours. For those unversed, Spears and Asghari met on the sets of the former's Slumber Party music video in 2016. Previously, Asghari had also appeared in Fifth Harmony's Work From Home music video.

However, later Asghari scored guest roles in NCIS, Hacks and The Family Business. The actor and Britney's personal trainer will also be on Hot Seat opposite Shannen Doherty and Mel Gibson.

During an interview with New York Times, Asghari called his career as a fitness guru a "waiter job" because it helps him pay his bills while he chases his actual dream of becoming an actor. While sharing his take on Hollywood and his dreams, the trainer said, "Acting is not necessarily just shooting TV shows and film...Stunt choreography, coaching, auditioning — those are part of that. So that’s a full-time job."

In other news, during the House of Gucci premiere, Asghari had also revealed that Britney was doing "great" and they're "enjoying" after her conservatorship termination. On the subject of their wedding, the actor also opened up on the Gimme More singer having the last say regarding the plans but a wedding, as per Asghari, will happen "sooner or later!"

