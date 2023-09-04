Sam Asghari thinks he’s the ‘same’ as Leonardo DiCaprio amid split from Britney Spears; Here's why

The news of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split was not a shocker to a lot of fans. Right from the beginning, it was evident that Sam was going to be after her money. The news of her divorce came out after a long period of Britney involving a highly publicized conservatorship battle that ended in November 2021. But further development from the news comes from Sam Asghari's part. The man recently joined the SAG-AFTRA's writers' and actors' strike to show solidarity with industry peers. But his single statement on the matter has raised a lot of eyebrows. Here is what he said about his fellow actors.

Sam Asghari compares himself to Leonardo Dicaprio

It was during the strike that he was approached by one of the reporters from TMZ. The reporter had asked him to comment on the ongoing feud with Britney Spears. While hoping for a response on that, Sam denied comments and said that he would rather focus on the strike. "We're not here to talk about my personal life. We're here to raise awareness of my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

It was only after this that Sam went on to compare himself with one of the most acclaimed actors of all time, Leonardo Dicaprio. "I mean, that's the point of the strike," said Asghari. "I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio." It is understandable that he said this in all good faith. However, fans do think that it was a little overboard for Sam to compare himself with Leo.

As of the last update, Sam Asghari is currently without a job. His upcoming project, Grand Death Lotto, has concluded, and a previous series, Special Ops: Lioness, didn't gain traction due to the strike. In contrast, Britney remains busy with her memoir and music projects. Sam won't receive any of Britney's estimated $15 million memoir earnings due to their prenup. In the divorce, he's entitled to a $1 million payout for every two years of marriage, but no additional millions.

