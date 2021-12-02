Sam Asghari's birthday post for 'queen' Britney Spears on her 40th birthday fuels wedding rumours

Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday on December 2 and this time it was a special one for dual reasons. Not only did the singer reach the milestone 40 but also celebrated her first birthday after conservatorship termination. In a special birthday tribute, her fiance Sam Asghari wrote a sweet note where he also referred to her as his "wife."

Sharing adorable photos with Spears as they headed for an international trip together, Sam wrote a special love note for the singer that left fans wondering if the couple had secretly tied the knot. Taking to Instagram, Sam along with the photos wrote, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife."

The mention of "wife" in Sam's post led several fans to believe that the two may have secretly gotten married. Britney herself also took to Instagram to share photos with Sam from her birthday celebration although, in her post, the singer referred to Asghari as her "fiance."

Check out Sam Asghari's post here:

In her own post on Instagram, Britney maintained that she had the most joyous day as she expressed her happiness adding, "Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I've been working out and it's real … whatever!!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since over five years now. The duo first met on the set of her 2016 song Slumber Party. As for their wedding, it was recently reported that the pop princess was looking for wedding venues and had some international destinations on her list.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears TEASES potential Oprah interview, talks about post conservatorship life in new post