Sam Asghari's EPIC reaction to Britney Spears' wish of 'having another baby' will leave you in splits

After her conservatorship win, Britney Spears seems to be in the best mood ever! Although the Criminal singer has always been quite active on social media, she has recently been hinting at marriage, babies and having a happy family of her own with beau Sam Asghari.

For those unversed, Britney and Sam got engaged on September 12 and announced the news via their social media platforms. Spears has also won her conservatorship battle against father Jamie Spears, and it is safe to say that she is no longer under a conservator as of November 12.

Taking to Instagram, Spears posted a picture of a little girl on her toes, with a caption alongside that explained her wish of wanting to have a baby. "I'm thinking about having another baby," she said while wondering if the unnamed baby in the picture is a girl or a boy! Poking fun at her own height, Spears penned that her baby might get that feature from her. "I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure," she jokingly penned.

You can check Britney Spears' post HERE.

As the comments section had Britney's fans appreciating the singer for the picture, her ardent wish, and definitely her big win, Sam Asghari chimed in to make everyone present laugh their hearts out. Poking fun at himself, Asghari penned, "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me," with the hashtag "chicken leg."

While Britney didn't reply to the comment, we are sure it made her laugh!

