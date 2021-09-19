Sam Asghari's ex Mayra Veronica has THIS to say about his engagement to Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced their engagement and fans have been thrilled about the same. The couple got engaged after over four years of dating and Britney shared her happiness about the same in a sweet Instagram post. Asghari's ex, Mayra Verónica recently reacted to the news and told TMZ, they both 'hit the jackpot.'

After being quizzed by TMZ about how she feels about Britney and Sam's engagement, Mayra said, "I feel great. I feel very happy for them. He hit the jackpot! She hit the jackpot too, though." Adding on she gushed about Sam as she praised his persona and said, "He’s extremely supportive. He’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s–t she’s been through, that’s what she needs.", via TMZ.

Britney Spears who has been under conservatorship since the past 13 years has been battling in court to end the same. The pop icon has maintained that amid those tough years, Sam has been her rock and stuck by her through her "hardest years." Sam has also shown his support for Spears in everything and has even donned a Free Britney t-shirt in the past to cheer for her during her first testimony. It's also known that he often refers to Spears as 'lioness' referring to her strong spirit.

Britney and Sam met on the sets of her 2016 song Slumber Party's music video and hit it off well since then. Spears in her recent testimony for the conservatorship case had mentioned how she craves for a normal life and also expressed her feelings about getting married and having a baby.

